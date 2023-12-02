Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $1,168,800.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.26.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,166,000 after purchasing an additional 88,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

