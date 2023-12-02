Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives $22.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $369,730. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.