Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $11.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 63.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQY opened at $17.60 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45.

