Delek US (NYSE:DK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DK. Bank of America raised their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.78.

NYSE DK opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after buying an additional 320,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Delek US by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after buying an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,099,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,133,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,055,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

