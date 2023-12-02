Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $76.09.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.