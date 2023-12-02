dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price target on dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNTL. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of dentalcorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

TSE DNTL opened at C$5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. dentalcorp has a one year low of C$5.27 and a one year high of C$10.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.66.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

