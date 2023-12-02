Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Short Interest Up 11.5% in November

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $34.62 on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $47.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30.
Diageo Company Profile
