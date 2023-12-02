Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at Roth Mkm

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Direct Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Direct Digital Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Direct Digital has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 million, a PE ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. Direct Digital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 78.67%. The business had revenue of $59.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.86 million. Equities analysts expect that Direct Digital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direct Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direct Digital by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

