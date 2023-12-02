Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, December 4th (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 4th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 4th.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

TMF stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

