Dogecoin One Day Volume Reaches $358.91 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and approximately $358.91 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00184696 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010242 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 142,068,406,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.