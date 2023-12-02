Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $430.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $399.08.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $397.06 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.