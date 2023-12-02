DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DSL opened at $11.98 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,893,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 224,571 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 57,073 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

