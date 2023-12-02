DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:DSL opened at $11.98 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.