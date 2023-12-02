Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

