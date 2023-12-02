Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). 37,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 64,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £745,632.00 and a PE ratio of 18.76.
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.
Insider Activity
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Company Profile
Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.
