Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). 37,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 64,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £745,632.00 and a PE ratio of 18.76.

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Insider Activity

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Company Profile

In other Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure news, insider David Fletcher bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £336 ($424.40). Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

