Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 52000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

