Elias Nader Sells 1,391 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 1,391 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $11,809.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at $126,186.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elias Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 30th, Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of QuickLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on QUIK. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUIK

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 108.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.