Elias Nader Sells 1,391 Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CFO Elias Nader sold 1,391 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $11,809.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at $126,186.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Elias Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Elias Nader sold 6,116 shares of QuickLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,945.60.

QuickLogic Stock Performance

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $13.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on QUIK. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 17.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 16.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 108.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

