Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.24

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 753449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Embraer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 63,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Embraer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 58,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

