Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,808 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

