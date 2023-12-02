ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ENGlobal by 492.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

