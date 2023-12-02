Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.17.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.59. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $136.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $443,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $434,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

