Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Boosted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Entergy stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

