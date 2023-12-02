EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 166.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $258.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.48. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.