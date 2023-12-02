Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 13,118 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 592.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 658,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,499,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,444,000 after purchasing an additional 657,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,396,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 385,196 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,729,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.48. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $385.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.66.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

