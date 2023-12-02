Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.29% of Rush Enterprises worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 543.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 176.4% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

