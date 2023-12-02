Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 356,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.27% of Hostess Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

