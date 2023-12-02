Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 132,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPH. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $223,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,654.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.