Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CF Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,108,000 after buying an additional 934,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,738,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CF Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,471,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,387,000 after buying an additional 488,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $108.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

