Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $117.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day moving average is $112.90.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.