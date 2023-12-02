Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $102.43 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

