Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.28 Million Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,353 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 2.59% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $31.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Stories

