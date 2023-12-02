Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $6.25 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in VeriSign by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 117,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in VeriSign by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 160,767 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $217.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.39. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.92.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,952. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.