Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 310,000 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 371.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.51% of Cannae worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 2.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cannae by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cannae by 66.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 9.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNNE. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Price Performance

NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.64 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.88). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cannae

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.