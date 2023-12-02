Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,127 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Republic Services stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

