Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 111,116 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,116 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of XPO worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in XPO by 5.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in XPO by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth about $191,956,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in XPO in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in XPO by 665.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 230,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.