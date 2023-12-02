Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 17,290 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Choice Hotels International worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.17. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

