Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,117 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,118 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 525,185 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% during the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 522,496 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 7.9 %

NEP opened at $25.41 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

