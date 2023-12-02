Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 46,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

