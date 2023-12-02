Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 824 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of CF Industries worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,135,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

