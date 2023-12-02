Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,277 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

