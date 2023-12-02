Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CRH by 146.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 231.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

CRH Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CRH opened at $64.49 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

