Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 180,014 Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

