Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,356 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

MCHP stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

