Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,793 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.23 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.63.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

