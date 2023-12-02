Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Novartis by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after purchasing an additional 279,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Novartis Trading Up 0.2 %

Novartis stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.