Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in Amdocs by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 14,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $85.45 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.98.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

