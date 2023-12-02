Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $64.97 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

