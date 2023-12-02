Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after buying an additional 326,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

