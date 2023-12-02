Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $976,000 Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $977,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 10.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $269.63 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,780 shares of company stock worth $5,278,963. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

