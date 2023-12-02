Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Energy by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vista Energy by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,748,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIST shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Vista Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VIST opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $33.14.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

