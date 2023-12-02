Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Copart by 110.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after buying an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,624,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of CPRT opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

